Book Links: Obamas’s farewell speeches coming in book form; U.S. and Canadian theatres to screen 1984

- Melville House to publish the Obamas’s farewell speeches in book form. (Publishers Weekly)
- Toronto’s The Royal among theatres screening 1984 film adaptation to protest Trump. (The Telegraph)
- Hoping these seven fictional planets are the ones NASA discovered yesterday. (LitHub)
- Celebrities other than Tom Hanks who have [attempted] to make their foray into fiction writing. (The Guardian)
- U.K.-based author Zen Cho launches campaign with Lancôme. (TorBooks)
- U.K. authors now eligible for public lending right payments for audiobooks and ebooks. (The Bookseller)
- Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs translated in new ebook from Penguin Classics. (Good E-Reader)
- A literary guide to this year’s Academy Awards. (LitHub)
- Amazon establishes its second German-language book imprint. (Publishing Perspectives)
- What ever happened to “Netflix for ebooks”? (Tech.co)
- An argument against readability. (The Millions)