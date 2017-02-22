Book Links: Atwood among artists petitioning Trump’s travel ban; Kobo joins unlimited ebook subscription game

- Margaret Atwood among 65 authors and artists behind open letter against Trump’s immigration ban. (PEN)
- Kobo introduces its first unlimited ebook subscription program, Kobo Plus, in Netherlands and Belgium. (Kobo)
- Will Milo Yiannopoulos’s book still get published? (Los Angeles Times)
- Mall of America hosts writer-in-residence program for its 25th anniversary. (Electric Literature)
- Arkansas to tax ebooks and audiobooks. (Good E-Reader)
- Boston’s 161-year-old foreign bookstore to shutter. (Publishers Weekly)
- Digital archive collects rare recordings of Bukowski, Ginsberg, and more. (Open Culture)
- “America’s Wall,” a Japanese short story from 1977, re-published in light of current politics. (Publishing Perspectives)
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics gets inspired by the Hunger Games series. (MashReads)
- The problem with writing manuals. (Harper’s)
Book links