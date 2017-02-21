Book Links: S&S cancels Yiannopoulos deal; new books from Neil Gaiman, Tom Hanks, and … Walt Whitman?

- Simon & Schuster cancels Milo Yiannopoulos book over pedophilia comments (Good e-Reader)
- Roxane Gay, who withdrew her forthcoming book from S&S over its affiliation with Milo Yiannopoulos, responds to cancellation. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Lost Walt Whitman book rediscovered. (The New York Times)
- Cooperative Children’s Book Center finds only 22 per cent of kids’ books are about people of colour. (NPR)
- Neil Gaiman is writing a sequel to 1996 novel Neverwhere. (The Guardian)
- You can now listen to audiobooks on your Apple watches and Android wear. (Good e-Reader)
- Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America announce nominees for 2016 Nebula Awards. (Tor.com)
- Knopf to publish Tom Hanks’s debut short-story collection. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Books promoting “treatments” for autism found for on sale by Amazon, Waterstones. (BuzzFeed)
- Some interesting facts about libraries. (BBC)
- U.K. man locks himself inside bookstore. (Mirror)