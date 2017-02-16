Book Links: Canadian professor finds only known footage of Proust; how Amazon is reinventing physical book retail

- Laval University professor discovers what he claims is the only existing footage of French author Marcel Proust. (The Guardian)
- Do Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores solve the design problems associated with traditional bookselling? (Fast.Co Design)
- Happy World Read Aloud Day! (Good E-Reader)
- How women writers are changing the face of the aphorism. (LitHub)
- New Russian library charges £100 per visit. (The Guardian)
- Bookstores against Trump. (The New York Times)
- The most creative Little Free Library designs. (Medium)
- TV’s best fake novelists. (Electric Literature)
- London Book Fair announces lineup for consumer-facing Book & Screen Week. (Publishing Perspectives)
- A quick history of black science fiction. (Fantastic Stories of the Imagination)
- Jack Lynch takes over as CEO of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. (Publishers Weekly)