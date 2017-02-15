Book Links: Yiannopoulos delays release to write about release; Fifty Shades gets sales bump despite movie

- Milo Yiannopoulos delays book release to add addendum about controversy over its publication. (The Guardian)
- Fifty Shades Darker book gets a sales boost, despite film adaptation’s bad reviews. (Los Angeles Times)
- Some of the Trump administration’s most glaring spelling errors. (The Huffington Post)
- Singapore government offers cheap, tiny books to commuters in hopes population will start reading more. (The Washington Post)
- Amazon to open order-online grocery stores in Seattle. (Melville House)
- Ukrainian book trade is in danger after Russian book ban. (The Guardian)
- Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter to write a psychological thriller. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Philip Pullman announces forthcoming trilogy. (Flavorwire)
- Emma Donoghue and Laird Hunt on writing historical women. (Literary Hub)
- Amazon’s ninth bookstore to open near San Francisco. (The Digital Reader)
- Page Two founders on self-publishing in Canada. (The Globe & Mail)