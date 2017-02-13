Book Links: Anne coming to Netflix in May; Holocaust denial titles found on Amazon

- Netflix announces release date for Anne of Green Gables adaptation, Anne. (Nerdist)
- Margaret Atwood says The Handmaid’s Tale is seeing renewed interest because of Trump politics. (The Guardian)
- Edinburgh International Book Festival looks at ways to avoid relocation after historic Charlotte Square owners complain about damage. (BBC)
- Bookworms rejoice as Goodreads adds re-reading option. (Goodreads Blog)
- Holocaust denial titles being illegally sold on Amazon. (The Independent)
- Welcome to Urueña, the town that has 12 bookstores for less than 200 residents. (Travelers Today)
- Toronto Public Library talks ebook and audiobook curation. (Good e-Reader)
- More than £2 million worth of rare books stolen from U.K. warehouse. (The Telegraph)
- Elan Mastai’s All Our Wrong Todays named one of GQ‘s best books of February. (GQ)