Book Links: First Amazon Go location slated for London; Mariko Tamaki to pen middle-grade series

- Silenced-not-silenced U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren to write book on saving the middle class. (Los Angeles Times)
- Amazon plans to cut queue, scours London locations for first-ever no checkout Amazon Go store. Also plans to increase its U.S. workforce by 100,000. (Melville House)
- Mariko Tamaki to pen four-book middle-grade Lumberjanes series. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Stephen Sondheim become first composer-lyricist to receive PEN Literary Award. (The New York Times)
- Twenty-year-old online sci-fi and fantasy community SFF.net to shutter. (The Digital Reader)
- Expert-created portrait of “real” Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice looks nothing like Colin Firth. (The Guardian)
- Comedian Ali Wong to release a book of essays. (The Huffington Post)
- How “sensitivity readers” are changing the publishing industry. (Slate)
- Five great books by Muslim Canadians. (BookRiot)
- U.S. writer lands cross-country Amtrak residency? (Publishing Perspectives)