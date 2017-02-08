Book Links: 2017 CBC Non-fiction Prize jury comprises Aguirre, Bidini, Gray; Grisham returns

- CBC announces jury for 2017 Non-fiction Prize. (CBC Books)
- U.S. librarians teach youth about media literacy amid “fake news” talk. (The Seattle Times)
- Two new John Grisham thrillers slated for release this year. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Seussian and conlang among more than 1,000 words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary. (Merriam-Webster)
- Elan Mastai talks about 2016 as dystopia. (Flavorwire)
- The role of Kickstarter in publishing. (Good E-Reader)
- New library to help promote Bangkok as a “city of learning.” (Bangkok Post)
- Hand-selling, authors as debutantes, and other ways publishers peddle books. (Los Angeles Times)
Book links