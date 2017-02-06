Book Links: 12-year-old #1000BlackGirlBooks founder to write a book; Marie Kondo’s former agent looks to clean up

- 12-year-old Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks project, to pen her own book. (The Cut)
- Literary agent who brought Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up to the U.S. alleges he was never paid. (New York Post)
- Bloomsbury to release new Harry Potter editions for the series’s 20th anniversary. (MashReads)
- Literary agents issue call for work by Muslim writers. (Melville House)
- A map of immigrant poets. (My Poetic Side)
- On the last reading of Iranian poet Mohsen Emadi before he is barred from the U.S. (Los Angeles Times)
- A look at the Library of Congress’s basement card catalog. (Atlas Obscura)
- Some of J.K. Rowling’s best Twitter takedowns. (BookRiot)
- A brief history of writing as a paying profession. (New Republic)
- Read an excerpt from Heather O’Neill’s forthcoming novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel. (CBC Books)