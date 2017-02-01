Simon & Schuster to publish two new books by Hillary Clinton

Simon & Schuster has announced two new titles forthcoming this fall by 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The first is a collection of personal essays about Clinton’s life, including material on her 2016 campaign, inspired by “quotations she’s been collecting for decades.” Carolyn Reidy, president and CEO of S&S, says in a press release that she and Clinton have been in talks about a potential collection based on these “words she lives by” for more than 20 years.

Clinton says in the release:

These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times, and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.

Simultaneously, S&S revealed that Clinton’s best-selling 1996 non-fiction title It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us, written while the author was First Lady of the U.S., will be published as a picture book under the Books for Young Readers imprint. Two-time Caldecott Honor–winning author-illustrator Marla Frazee will provide visuals. Clinton will donate her net proceeds from the book’s sale to charity, as she did with the original version.

The publisher, which has published all five of Clinton’s previous books, holds world rights in all formats to both forthcoming titles, which will appear with its international arms in Australia, Canada, India, and the U.K. The essay collection will also be published as an audiobook from S&S Audio.