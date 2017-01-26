Book Links: Workshopping the bad writing of TV characters; why kant Trump read?

- GoodReads celebrates Valentine’s Day with list of top romance novels. (GoodReads)
- New York Times cuts select bestseller lists as it revamps books coverage. (Publishers Weekly)
- U.K. revamps bestsellers awards. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Donald Trump: non-reader. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Are you a bibliomaniac? (The Guardian)
- Books to read before the Academy Awards. (CBC Books)
- Touring the U.S.’s 14 presidential libraries. (CBS News)
- Workshopping the bad writing of literary TV characters. (Flavorwire)
- How was Isaac Asimov, author of nearly 500 books, so prolific? (Quartz)
- What feminist bookstores can teach us in the age of Trump. (BookRiot)
- What’s in a word: New York Times defends use of word “lie” in Trump headline. (The New York Times)
Book links