Book Links: Happy Robert Burns Day; “alternative facts” prompt 1984’s return to bestseller list

- Why you should celebrate Robbie Burns Day (BBC) and why perhaps you shouldn’t. (The Guardian)
- George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 becomes a #1 bestseller, is due for reprint in light of “alternative facts” comments. (Flavorwire)
- Man Booker Prize–winning author Howard Jacobson writes Pussy, a novella about Donald Trump. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Solange Knowles supports literacy by giving fans 250 books from a Washington indie bookstore. (Mashable)
- Amazon eases up on its terms of service for EU. (ABC News)
- Kobo opens submissions for its 2017 emerging writer prize. (Good E-Reader)
- Necessary Canadian graphica for any Americans looking to move north of the border. (BookRiot)
- After 70 years, this Dutch bestseller will finally be printed in English. (The New York Times)
- Women-authored books he’ll say he “just couldn’t get into”. (Reductress)