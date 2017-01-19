Book Links: Kobo tests distribution to OverDrive; how the Web made cookbooks better

- Batman confirms he’s a transgender ally in new comic. (Screenrant)
- Margaret Atwood on creating art under Donald Trump. (The Nation)
- Kobo tests distribution to OverDrive. (The Digital Reader)
- Merger between International Digital Publishing Forum and World Wide Web Consortium worries authors. (Digital Book World)
- Literary Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka destroys his green card in time for Trump’s inauguration. (The Guardian)
- Ivanka Trump’s book release delayed. (Los Angeles Times)
- Authors can no longer sell their books directly through social media. (The Digital Reader)
- How the Internet has made cookbooks better. (The Huffington Post)
- A list of some book-to-film adaptations to look forward to in 2017. (Entertainment Weekly)
Book links