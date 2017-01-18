Book Links: Pearson to sell PRH stake; Microsoft gets into the ebook business

- Pearson looks to sell 47 per cent Penguin Random House stake to Bertelsmann after Pearson’s stock market value drops £2 billion. (The Guardian)
- Vancouver council won’t let fish and chip shop expand due to “offensive” literary name. (New York Post)
- Microsoft getting into ebook business, offering one million titles to start. (Good e-Reader)
- U.S. libraries break records for ebook lending. (The Digital Reader)
- The audiobook with 166 star narrators. (Time)
- Trump fan writes uncomissioned inaugural poem. (Flavorwire)
- Pronoun self-publishing platform ups author royalties in the U.S. and Canada. (Good e-Reader)
- “But those few dollars saved will come at the expense of something more important: our community, our values”: On why you shouldn’t shop at Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores. (Chicago Tribune)
- On the universal language (and unintelligibility) of poetry and fiction. (London Review of Books)