Book Links: Writers resist Trump as inauguration approaches; Prince Charles co-authors a children’s book

- Writers host “counterinaugural” events throughout the U.S. (The Boston Globe)
- Prince Charles makes his literary debut by co-authoring a new Ladybird book. (BBC)
- South Africa’s Exclusive Books transfers its e-reading customers to Kobo. (Exclusive Books)
- Browser extension turns Amazon into a library database so you can find where to borrow the books you were looking to buy. (Huffington Post)
- The best bookish moments in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events adaptation. (BookRiot)
- New trend for the publishing industry: chatbots? (The Bookseller)
- “I realized for the first time that there is reading, and there is reading. The kind that counts, that really matters… whole-soul reading”: On blooming as a reader. (The Millions)
- New books in which writers talk about money (or their lack thereof). (The Atlantic)