Book Links: Exorcist author William Peter Blatty dies; four-year-old reads 1,000 books

- U.S. politician and civil rights activist John Lewis sees his book sales peak after Trump tweet criticizes him of all talk, no action. (A.V. Club)
- The Exorcist author William Peter Blatty dies at 89. (Los Angeles Times)
- Shelfie CEO says ebook subscription services are doomed unless big publishers get on board. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Drama at Russian PEN as Nobel winner Svetlana Alexievich and 30 other writers leave. (The Guardian)
- Four-year-old’s voracious reading lands her in the Library of Congress. (Buzzfeed)
- Ebook retailer All Romance faces lawsuits after shuttering. (The Digital Reader)
- Book subscription startup focuses on stories from black writers. (The Huffington Post)
- President Obama on what books mean to him. (The New York Times)
- The most beautiful‚ must-visit libraries in each U.S. state. (Business Insider)
Book links