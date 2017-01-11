Book Links: Winds of Winter coming in 2017?; Trump aide’s book pulled after alleged plagiarism

- Long-awaited sixth Game of Thrones book due this year? Author George R. R. Martin says perhaps. (MashReads)
- Trump aide Monica Crowley has her book pulled over plagiarism allegations – both in the book and in her PhD dissertation. (Los Angeles Times)
- How The Handmaid’s Tale TV adaptation will differ from the book. (International Business Times)
- Overdrive says ebook and audiobook lending is up. (The Digital Reader)
- Canadian book-stealing habits defined as high-brow. (The Guardian)
- How publishers make difficult publishing decisions – like the Milo Yiannopoulos book deal. (Slate)
- How do you define “well-read”? (BookRiot)
- Celebrities to perform reading of Elie Wiesel’s Night at Museum of Jewish Heritage this month. (The New York Times)
- New Dynamite Comics series revamps Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys. (The A.V Club)
Book links