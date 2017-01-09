Book Links: Who wants Brexit fiction?; converting Seuss to Latin

- Watch the first official trailer for Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (BookRiot)
- Get ready for lots of Brexit novels this year. (The Guardian)
- The struggles of translating modern children’s books to Latin. (Atlas Obscura)
- Meet one of the last full-time professional book menders. (The New York Times)
- Are there more social expectations for women writers than men? (Buzzfeed)
- U.S. Postal Service 2017 stamps feature Henry David Thoreau and children’s book The Snowy Day. (United States Postal Service)
- National Book Foundation has new plan to get people reading. (Melville House)
- Marvel changes print and digital bundling program. (TeleRead)
- Barnes & Noble Nook division continue to lose money. (Good e-Reader)
Book links