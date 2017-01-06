Book Links: Mein Kampf reprint sells out in Germany; U.S. organizations tackle book deserts

- Annotated Mein Kampf reprint becomes bestseller in Germany. (The Independent)
- A look at U.S. book deserts (New York Daily News) and how publishers and book foundations are dealing with them. (Los Angeles Times)
- Hachette Children’s Group acquires book rights to Care Bears franchise. (The Bookseller)
- Making your New Year writing resolution more realistic. (Electric Literature)
- Cursed homophones and other Chinese language taboos. (Nautilus)
- Roxane Gay on her short-fiction collection‚ Difficult Women. (Electric Literature)
- How Islam has been erased from the popularized poetry of Rumi. (The New Yorker)
- That time Cormac McCarthy wrote a paper without commas. (A.V. Club)
- Against nature writing. (LitHub)