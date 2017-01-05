Book Links: Amazon confirms new retail location; preserving NYC’s printed history

- Centuries’ worth of historical New York City books and documents to be preserved and made accessible. (The New York Times)
- Amazon confirms location of Manhattan brick-and-mortar store‚ with two Boston storefronts slated for 2017. (The Digital Reader)
- PEN America plans literary protest defending free speech in a Trump era. (The Huffington Post)
- Trump complains about the cover of CNN’s election book. (People)
- Bill proposes Virginia parents be notified when school books contain sex scenes. (Los Angeles Times)
- How to tackle a move when you’ve got a large personal library. (BookRiot)
- On the joys of reading – and loving – titles you wouldn’t normally pick up. (The Millions)
- Meet the few authors who sell hundreds of millions of books. (The Independent)
- Track your reading in-depth with new app Bookout. (BookRiot)
- Author and former Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff named to Order of Canada‚ novelist Michael Ondaatje promoted. (CBC)
Book links