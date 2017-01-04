Book Links: Librarians cheat book-culling system to save titles; Canada welcomes Disney to public domain

- Librarians forced to check out select titles to prevent them from being culled by software that rids library systems of unpopular books. (BoingBoing)
- Canada welcomes Walt Disney to public domain. (Excess Copyright)
- Leslie Jones speaks out against Yiannopoulos book (The New York Times) and Simon & Schuster responds to the backlash. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Court documents reveal “disturbing” romance ebook business. (Blogcritics.org)
- We Need Diverse Books releases first two anthologies. (Melville House)
- 2017: The year “girl” books become “woman” books? (Omnivoracious)
- Google sued over policies that prevent employees from exercising speech rights. (The Guardian)
- Margaret Atwood tells the U.S. to beware of dictators. (Huffington Post)
- Largest dictionary of historical English slang now free online. (Open Culture)
