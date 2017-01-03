Book Links: Chicago Review bans S&S titles from its pages; GalleyCat shutters

- John Berger, Man Booker Prize–winning author, dies at 90. (BBC)
- Milo Yiannopoulos‚ editor of conservative outlet Brietbart News who was banned from Twitter for inciting abuse and harassment‚ signs $250‚000 (U.S.) book deal with Simon & Schuster. (Los Angeles Times)
- Chicago Review of Books vows not to cover any Simon & Schuster books in 2017 as a result of Yiannopoulos deal. (Chicagoist)
- Book news blog (and frequent Q&Q Book Links provider) GalleyCat shutters. (GalleyCat)
- J.K. Rowling says she’s working on two new novels. (The Guardian)
- Scribd says graphic novel royalties too expensive‚ removes comics from the platform. (Good e-Reader)
- A look at Jonathan Lethem’s ephemera‚ recently sold to Yale University. (The New York Times)
- Kobo to serve as new tech partner for German e-reading ecosystem Tolino. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Carrie Fisher lands on bestseller list in wake of her death. (Los Angeles Times)
- A non-fiction reading list inspired by Carrie Fisher. (BookRiot)
- New York Public Library encourages readers to share what they’re reading with #ReadersUnite hashtag. (BookRiot)
- Time to start a new GoodReads reading challenge for 2017. (GoodReads)