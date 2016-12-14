Book Links: Is literary study too cynical?; a novel with no letter “e”

- Is the field of literary study too cynical? (The Chronicle of Higher Education)
- Thrillers and the culture of fear. (The Independent)
- New website celebrates authors 35 and over. (35over35.com)
- Kobo lists most popular ebooks with Canadians this year. (Good e-Reader)
- Happy 100th birthday‚ Shirley Jackson. (Literary Hub)
- To Sir, With Love author E.R. Braithwaite dies at 104. (The Guardian)
- How to Marie Kondo your book collection. (Open Culture)
- Prague opens air ship devoted to literature. (Melville House)
- Personnel changes at Grand Central Publishing. (Publishers Weekly)
- On banned books and the journey to sell Tropic of Cancer. (The New Yorker)
- The 50,000-word novel without the letter “e.” (AbeBooks)