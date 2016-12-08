Book Links: Vacationers author Emma Straub opens bookstore; U.K. investment in libraries “too little‚ too late”

- Author Sara Gruen accused of “Christmas greed” for buying and reselling popular Hatchimals toys on eBay. (Los Angeles Times)
- Vacationers author Emma Straub mourns closure of her local Brooklyn bookstore by opening her own. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Amazon aims to take over another sector with self-checkout convenience store and cafeteria concept. (TeleRead)
- Publishers are rushing books to help Americans cope with Trump as president. (Publishers Weekly)
- Books aimed to help cope with a Trump American are selling out. (Melville House)
- Libraries find themselves the target of hate crimes post-U.S. election. (The New York Times)
- Former Marvel comics president Stan Lee to curate “geeky goods” subscription boxes. (GalleyCat)
- U.K. government’s plan to invest in libraries “too little‚ too late” according to authors. (The Bookseller)
- The history of Medieval literature’s Wound Man. (Public Domain Review)
Book links