Book Links: Bob Dylan won’t perform Nobel banquet‚ but Patti Smith will; Abrams pulls Bad Little Children’s books

- Bob Dylan delivers Nobel speech to be read on his behalf; Patti Smith to perform tribute at banquet. (The New York Times)
- Abrams pulls satirical Bad Little Children’s books after backlash. (Entertainment Weekly)
- EU’s book tax to lower in 2017. (Good E-Reader)
- GoodReads Choice Awards winners announced. (Goodreads)
- Margaret Atwood’s Angel Catbird and David Homel’s translation of Such a Lovely Little War among The New York Times‘s list of best comics of the season. (The New York Times)
- Bill Gates shares which books he liked this year (MashReads), and book critics bemoan non-industry bloggers like Gates. (The Digital Reader)
- John Lennon’s “Imagine” to be adapted as a picture book. (GalleyCat)
- What the U.S. loses with a non-reader as president. (Salon)
- No‚ reading won’t give you superpowers‚ despite what headlines say. (The Atlantic)