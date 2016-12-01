Book Links: U.S. Internet Archive to make duplicate in Canada for fear of Trump; Paula Hawkins confirms Girl on the Train follow-up

- U.S. Internet Archive of books and other media to have multi-million-dollar duplicate in Canada. (Melville House)
- More about Paula Hawkins’s forthcoming new novel. (Huffington Post)
- Nobel laureate Bob Dylan skips winner meet-and-greet hosted by President Obama. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Libraries respond to potential new privacy laws under Trump administration. (Melville House)
- European Prize for Literature–winning Italian author Erri de Luca receives this year’s Bad Sex in Fiction Award (The Guardian)‚ but what about good sex in fiction? (The Times Literary Supplement)
- Canadian food writer Naomi Duguid’s latest title makes The New York Times list of top giftable cookbooks of the year. (The New York Times)
- All the book references in the new Gilmore Girls instalment. (BookRiot)
- J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter fiction spinoff site‚ Pottermore‚ expects return to profit next year. (The Hollywood Reporter)
- Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on board for stage‚ TV‚ and film adaptations of Pat Rothfuss’s The Kingkiller Chronicle book franchise. (Deadline)
- The spoken-word Christmas story that launched audiobooks. (The Smithsonian)
- How reading improves your mind and body. (Electric Literature)
Book links