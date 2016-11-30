Book Links: Getting in on Hunter S. Thompson’s personal drug stash; what it takes to open a bookstore

- Hunter S. Thompson’s widow wants his fans to smoke his brand of marijuana. (The Guardian)
- The American Press releases journalistic guidelines for talking about white supremi… umm‚ the “alt-right”. (AP)
- PEN America speaks out against conservative advocacy group’s “Professor Watchlist”. (Melville House)
- Twenty-six per cent of adults in the U.S. have not read a book this year. (Good E-Reader)
- Talking to the folks behind Merriam-Webster’s hilarious Twitter account. (Literary Hub)
- Famed Book and Bed Tokyo opens second bookstore-themed hostel. (Bored Panda)
- Bookselling: a fantasy for bibliophiles‚ but “not quite as relaxing as it looks.” (The New York Times)
- Seattle Amazon employee attempts suicide at work‚ stirring up old questions about the company’s workplace environment. (Bloomberg)
Book links