Book Links: Louisa May Alcott gets Google Doodle; Oxford Literary Festival to start paying authors

- Little Women author Louisa May Alcott honoured with Google Doodle for her 184th birthday. (Google)
- Barnes & Noble opens first store with revamped design. (Melville House)
- Oxford Literary Festival to begin paying authors, following protests. (The Guardian)
- Forbes launches book imprint. (GalleyCat)
- Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Mei Fong gives away her book on China’s one-child policy for free, after Chinese publishers fear releasing it. (Quartz)
- Using YouTube as a platform for books. (The Bookseller)
- Holiday gifts for every reader on your list. (BookRiot)
- The painter who started manga. (The New York Review of Books)
- Spend four minutes watching Andy Rooney “shit on the memory” of Ernest Hemingway. (Melville House)