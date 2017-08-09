CBC and Netflix renew Anne of Green Gables series for second season

CBC-TV’s adaptation of the CanLit classic Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery has been renewed for a second season. Production of Anne With an E, titled simply Anne in Canada, will commence this fall, for broadcast on the network and streaming via Netflix in 2018.

The new season, starring Amybeth McNulty stars as the precocious 14-year-old Anne, will comprise 10 hour-long episodes, compared with the first season’s eight. Showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) will be joined by a crew of women writers: Kathryn Borel (American Dad), Shernold Edwards (Sleepy Hollow), Amanda Fahey (Saving Hope), Naledi Jackson (21 Thunder), and Jane Maggs (Cardinal).