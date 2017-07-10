Canadian writers invited to pitch their unpublished books in third #CanLitPit event

Canadian writers are invited once again to participate in #CanLitPit, the online book-pitching event hosted by DigiWriting, during which publishers and agents like ECW Press, BookThug, Second Story Press, and the Rights Factory solicit manuscripts through use of the hashtag on Twitter. Hashtags specifying age range (such as #MG for middle-grade) and genre (such as #M for mystery) are also encouraged. A “like” from a press or agency indicates their interest in a title and an invitation to submit its manuscript in full.

Authors are asked to pitch their completed, unpublished books in 140 characters for the third iteration of #CanLitPit on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST.