Republic of Doyle ’s Allan Hawco will star and serve as showrunner for the television adaptation of Lisa Moore’s novel Caught (House of Anansi Press), coming to CBC in winter 2018.

The show, which goes into production this spring, features Hawco as a drug dealer who escapes from a New Brunswick prison in the late 1970s for one final deal with his old partner, played by Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker), while being pursued by a determined police officer played by Paul Gross (Alias Grace).