Word on the Street Toronto launches writing contest for new, diverse voices

Toronto’s Word on the Street festival has announced the creation if its first-ever writing contest. Writing DiverCity will accept fiction submissions from writers under the age of 35, and aims to highlight vibrancy and diversity in emerging Canadian talent. The winner will receive $1,500, with second and third place winners receiving $750 and $250 respectively. The three winning submissions will be previewed in the Word on the Street’s Toronto Star insert, published on the festival’s website, and featured onstage at this year’s Word on the Street, to be held on Sept. 24. The deadline for entries is June 23.

Judges for this year’s festival include poet Phoebe Wang, author Elyse Friedman, and poet Ian Williams.