Sara Taylor’s 2015 thriller Boring Girls (ECW Press), about a teenager’s induction into the sexist death-metal scene, is being adapted as a digital series. Taylor, who also fronts the band the Birthday Massacre, has turned over her story to filmmakers Hannah Cheesman and Coral Aiken, and Toronto teen band HEX.

According to the Toronto music magazine Exclaim!, production begins later next year, but until then, here’s a teaser.