Jake Gyllenhaal joins Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly in The Sisters Brothers’ adaptation

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest actor to join the cast of The Sisters Brothers.

Adapted from Patrick deWitt’s 2011 bestselling novel, the film also stars Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly. Reilly optioned the film rights and is acting as producer. Jacques Audiard (Dheepan) is directing, with production starting this summer.

The dark western, published by House of Anansi Press, became a hit with both readers and award juries, taking home the Governor General’s Literary Award for fiction, the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize, and the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.