Toronto retailer Knife Fork Book launches chapbook imprint

Knife Fork Book, an independent retailer located in Toronto’s Kensington Market, has announced the launch of an eponymous new poetry chapbook imprint.

The press will publish four books this spring, including new works by David Bradford and Jonathan Garfinkel, and a new edition of Elianna Lev’s Sex Made Me. The line will launch She’s Having a Doris Day, a collection by Knife Fork Book proprietor-editor Jeff Kirby, on April 27. All books will be designed and printed at nearby Coach House Press.

Kirby opened the poetry-only shop in October 2016. At the time, he told Quill & Quire that chapbooks were especially being sought out by customers. “It’s kind of a no-brainer,” he says today of his move into publishing.

Kirby has no set schedule for future volumes, but says he plans to release several more books in the fall. The line will be available in-store, online, and at various other independent booksellers, including the Biblioasis shop in Windsor, Ontario.