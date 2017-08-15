Susan Harada, Arno Kopecky, Siobhan Roberts to judge 2017 Hilary Weston prize

The Writers’ Trust of Canada has announced that Susan Harada, Arno Kopecky, and Siobhan Roberts will serve as the three-person jury for this year’s Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

Harada teaches at Carleton University, where she serves as the associate director of the School of Journalism and Communication, and heads its journalism program.

Vancouver-based environmental journalist and author Kopecky is a past recipient of the Edna Staebler Award for Creative Non-fiction and a finalist for a number of other accolades, including a Governor General’s Literary Award and a Hubert Evans Non-fiction Prize for his second book, The Oil Man and the Sea.

Roberts – who was nominated for the RBC Taylor Prize and B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction – is a math and science journalist based in Toronto. She received the Mathematical Association of America’s Euler Book Prize in 2009 for her first title, King of Infinite Space.

A shortlist of finalists, each the recipient of a $5,000 purse, will be revealed Sept. 20. The winner of the $60,000 prize will be announced at a ceremony at Toronto’s Glenn Gould Studio on Nov. 14.