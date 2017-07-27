Betty Keller, Greystone Books win 2017 ABPBC Awards

The Association of Book Publishers of British Columbia has recognized author and teacher Betty Keller and Vancouver press Greystone Books for their exceptional contributions to the province’s publishing landscape.

Keller is honoured with this year’s Gray Campbell Distinguished Service Award for her work in founding the Sunshine Coast’s Festival of the Written Arts and writers-in-residence program.

Greystone and its publisher, Rob Sanders, is the recipient of the Jim Douglas Publisher of the Year Award for the respected publishing program it has built since re-launching as a new company in 2013, following the shuttering of its former principle, Douglas & McIntyre.

The awards will be presented at a dinner in Vancouver on Sept. 21.