Pasha Malla has been named Wilfrid Laurier University’s Edna Staebler writer-in-residence for fall 2017.

During his intensive residency, taking place at Wilfrid Laurier’s Waterloo and Brantford, Ontario, campuses Oct. 23–Nov. 3, Malla will be working on two new writing projects, visiting classes, and offering workshops and general mentorship to students.

The Toronto author’s latest novel, Fugue States, was published by Knopf Canada in June.