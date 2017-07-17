Ami McKay, Sylvain Neuvel among Sunburst Award finalists

The shortlists for this year’s Sunburst Awards, recognizing the best in Canadian fantasy writing, have been revealed. A jury comprising Nancy Baker, Michel Basilières, Rebecca Bradley, Dominick Grace, and Sean Moreland selected the following finalists in three categories:

Short Story ($500)

K.T. Bryski, “La Corriveau” (Strange Horizons)

James Alan Gardner, “The Dog and the Sleepwalker” ( Strangers Among Us , Laksa Media Groups)

, Laksa Media Groups) Helen Marshall, “Caro in Carno” ( The Mammoth Book of Cthulhu , Constable-Robinson U.K./Running Press U.S.)

, Constable-Robinson U.K./Running Press U.S.) A.C. Wise, “The Men from Narrow Houses” (Liminal Stories)

A.C. Wise, “The Sailing of the Henry Charles Morgan in Six Pieces of Scrimshaw (1841)” (The Dark)

Adult Fiction ($1,000)

Claire Humphrey, Spells of Blood and Kin (Thomas Dunne Books)

(Thomas Dunne Books) Ami McKay, The Witches of New York (Knopf Canada)

(Knopf Canada) Sylvain Neuvel, Sleeping Giants (Del Rey)

(Del Rey) Jo Walton, Necessity (Tor Books)

(Tor Books) Robert Charles Wilson, Last Year (Tor Books)

YA Fiction ($1,000)

Jonathan Auxier, Sophie Quire and the Last Storyguard (Puffin Canada)

(Puffin Canada) Lena Coakley, Worlds of Ink and Shadow (HarperCollins)

(HarperCollins) Marina Cohen, The Inn Between (Roaring Brook Press)

(Roaring Brook Press) Catherine Egan, Julia Vanishes (Doubleday Canada)

(Doubleday Canada) Ian Donald Keeling, The Skids (ChiTeen)

Winners will each be honoured with their cash prize and a Sunburst Medallion at a ceremony in the fall.