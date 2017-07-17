Ami McKay, Sylvain Neuvel among Sunburst Award finalists

The shortlists for this year’s Sunburst Awards, recognizing the best in Canadian fantasy writing, have been revealed. A jury comprising Nancy Baker, Michel Basilières, Rebecca Bradley, Dominick Grace, and Sean Moreland selected the following finalists in three categories:
Short Story ($500)
- K.T. Bryski, “La Corriveau” (Strange Horizons)
- James Alan Gardner, “The Dog and the Sleepwalker” (Strangers Among Us, Laksa Media Groups)
- Helen Marshall, “Caro in Carno” (The Mammoth Book of Cthulhu, Constable-Robinson U.K./Running Press U.S.)
- A.C. Wise, “The Men from Narrow Houses” (Liminal Stories)
- A.C. Wise, “The Sailing of the Henry Charles Morgan in Six Pieces of Scrimshaw (1841)” (The Dark)
Adult Fiction ($1,000)
- Claire Humphrey, Spells of Blood and Kin (Thomas Dunne Books)
- Ami McKay, The Witches of New York (Knopf Canada)
- Sylvain Neuvel, Sleeping Giants (Del Rey)
- Jo Walton, Necessity (Tor Books)
- Robert Charles Wilson, Last Year (Tor Books)
YA Fiction ($1,000)
- Jonathan Auxier, Sophie Quire and the Last Storyguard (Puffin Canada)
- Lena Coakley, Worlds of Ink and Shadow (HarperCollins)
- Marina Cohen, The Inn Between (Roaring Brook Press)
- Catherine Egan, Julia Vanishes (Doubleday Canada)
- Ian Donald Keeling, The Skids (ChiTeen)
Winners will each be honoured with their cash prize and a Sunburst Medallion at a ceremony in the fall.