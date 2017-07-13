Quill and Quire

Journey Prize announces 2017 longlist of emerging Canadian writers

St. John's author Sharon Bala is nominated twice for this year's Journey Prize. ()

This year’s longlist for the Writers’ Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize – the country’s richest prize for a short-story or fiction excerpt by an emerging writer published in a Canadian literary magazine – was announced on July 13:

  • Lisa Alward, “Old Growth” (The New Quarterly)
  • Sharon Bala“Butter Tea at Starbucks” (The New Quarterly)
  • Sharon Bala, “Reading Week” (PRISM international)
  • Patrick Doerksen,  “Leech” ((parenthetical))
  • Sarah Kabamba, “They Come Crying” (Room)
  • Richard Kelly Kemick, “The Most Human Part of You” (Maisonneuve)
  • Richard Kelly Kemick, “The Unitarian Church’s Annual Young Writer’s Short Story Competition” (The New Quarterly)
  • Michael Meagher, “Used to It” (PRISM international)
  • Darlene Naponse“She Is Water” (The Malahat Review)
  • Maria Reva,“Subject Winifred” (The Malahat Review)
  • Jack Wang, “The Nature of Things” (The Malahat Review)
  • Kelly Ward, “A Girl and a Dog on a Friday Night” (Taddle Creek)

Each of the above stories, selected by a jury comprising Kevin Hardcastle, Grace O’Connell, and Ayelet Tsabari, will be published in the annual Journey Prize Stories anthology on Sept. 26. The three-story shortlist will be announced on Sept. 13, and the recipient of the $10,000 prize will be honoured at the Writers’ Trust Awards in Toronto on Nov. 14.