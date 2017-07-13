Journey Prize announces 2017 longlist of emerging Canadian writers

This year’s longlist for the Writers’ Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize – the country’s richest prize for a short-story or fiction excerpt by an emerging writer published in a Canadian literary magazine – was announced on July 13:
- Lisa Alward, “Old Growth” (The New Quarterly)
- Sharon Bala, “Butter Tea at Starbucks” (The New Quarterly)
- Sharon Bala, “Reading Week” (PRISM international)
- Patrick Doerksen, “Leech” ((parenthetical))
- Sarah Kabamba, “They Come Crying” (Room)
- Richard Kelly Kemick, “The Most Human Part of You” (Maisonneuve)
- Richard Kelly Kemick, “The Unitarian Church’s Annual Young Writer’s Short Story Competition” (The New Quarterly)
- Michael Meagher, “Used to It” (PRISM international)
- Darlene Naponse, “She Is Water” (The Malahat Review)
- Maria Reva,“Subject Winifred” (The Malahat Review)
- Jack Wang, “The Nature of Things” (The Malahat Review)
- Kelly Ward, “A Girl and a Dog on a Friday Night” (Taddle Creek)
Each of the above stories, selected by a jury comprising Kevin Hardcastle, Grace O’Connell, and Ayelet Tsabari, will be published in the annual Journey Prize Stories anthology on Sept. 26. The three-story shortlist will be announced on Sept. 13, and the recipient of the $10,000 prize will be honoured at the Writers’ Trust Awards in Toronto on Nov. 14.