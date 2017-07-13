Journey Prize announces 2017 longlist of emerging Canadian writers

This year’s longlist for the Writers’ Trust of Canada/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize – the country’s richest prize for a short-story or fiction excerpt by an emerging writer published in a Canadian literary magazine – was announced on July 13:

Lisa Alward , “Old Growth” ( The New Quarterly )

“Old Growth” ( ) Sharon Bala , “Butter Tea at Starbucks” ( The New Quarterly )

“Butter Tea at Starbucks” ( ) Sharon Bala , “Reading Week” ( PRISM international )

“Reading Week” ( ) Patrick Doerksen , “Leech” (( parenthetical ))

“Leech” (( )) Sarah Kabamba , “They Come Crying” ( Room )

“They Come Crying” ( ) Richard Kelly Kemick , “The Most Human Part of You” ( Maisonneuve )

“The Most Human Part of You” ( ) Richard Kelly Kemick , “The Unitarian Church’s Annual Young Writer’s Short Story Competition” ( The New Quarterly )

“The Unitarian Church’s Annual Young Writer’s Short Story Competition” ( ) Michael Meagher , “Used to It” ( PRISM international )

“Used to It” ( ) Darlene Naponse , “She Is Water” ( The Malahat Review )

“She Is Water” ( ) Maria Reva , “Subject Winifred” ( The Malahat Review )

“Subject Winifred” ( ) Jack Wang , “The Nature of Things” ( The Malahat Review )

“The Nature of Things” ( ) Kelly Ward , “A Girl and a Dog on a Friday Night” (Taddle Creek)

Each of the above stories, selected by a jury comprising Kevin Hardcastle, Grace O’Connell, and Ayelet Tsabari, will be published in the annual Journey Prize Stories anthology on Sept. 26. The three-story shortlist will be announced on Sept. 13, and the recipient of the $10,000 prize will be honoured at the Writers’ Trust Awards in Toronto on Nov. 14.