Cundill Prize announces jury, receives record number of submissions

The Cundill History Prize, the annual international English-langauge literary award administered by Montreal’s McGill University, has announced the judges for its 10th edition – a year that also sees the prize relaunching and rebranding.

British-American historian and author Amanda Foreman, Oxford University professors Roy Foster and Rana Mitter, and Canadian journalist Jeffrey Simpson will join Margaret MacMillan, renowned Canadian historian and chair of this year’s jury.

Along with the jury announcement, a press release states that the 2017 prize has received more submissions than any year in Cundill’s history – 330, more than double the number of titles nominated last year.

A longlist – the prize’s first – will be announced at the end of September, with a shortlist to follow in October. Two runners-up and the winner of the $75,000 (U.S.) prize will be named at a gala in Montreal on Nov. 16.