Lazer Lederhendler nominated for National Translation award

Lazer Lederhendler’s translation of The Party Wall by fellow Montrealer Catherine Leroux (Biblioasis) has been nominated for the American Literary Translator’s Association’s 2017 National Translation Awards. The title is the only Canadian-authored or translated book on this year’s longlists.

The accolade honours two literary translators – one for a book of prose and one for poetry – who have made an “outstanding contribution to literature in English” with their work.

Lederhendler won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Translation for The Party Wall in 2016, after winning the award in 2008 and landing on its shortlist a previous three times. The Party Wall was also nominated for the 2016 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Five finalists in each of the two categories will be announced in August. Two winning translators will each receive a $2,500 prize at a ceremony held at ALTA’s annual conference, Oct. 5–9 in Minneapolis.