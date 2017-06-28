Teva Harrison, Lynne Kutsukake, Dee Wilson awarded Kobo Emerging Writer Prizes

Rakuten Kobo has announced winners for its annual Emerging Writer Prizes, recognizing a budding Canadian author in each of three categories for their first published book. Each prize comes with a $10,000 purse, promotions and marketing support.

Lynne Kutsukake won the literary fiction prize – as selected by novelist Zoe Whittall – for The Translation of Love (Knopf Canada), about a girl who helps a friend find her missing sister in postwar Japan.

Fantasy novelist Kelley Armstrong selected Ontario writer Dee Wilson as the speculative-fiction prize winner for A Keeper’s Truth (Driven Press), a novel questioning the history of mankind and the power of the human mind.



In the non-fiction category, Teva Harrison won for her graphic memoir, In-Between Days (House of Anansi Press), about her life with cancer, as selected by author Ross King.