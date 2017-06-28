Quill and Quire

Johanna Skibsrud, Alissa York among 2017 Canadian Authors Association award winners

Five women have won this year’s Canadian Authors Association literary awards, which honours excellent writing with popular appeal. The winners were announced at a gala in Toronto on June 24.

Fiction ($1,000)
Alissa York, The Naturalist (Random House Canada)

Poetry ($1,000)
Johanna Skibsrud, The Description of the World (Wolsak & Wynn)

History ($1,000)
Charlotte Gray, The Promise of Canada: 150 Years – People and Ideas That Have Shaped Our Country (Simon & Schuster Canada)

Emerging Writer Award ($500)
Eva Crocker

Fred Kerner Book Award
Margo Wheaton, The Unlit Path Behind the House (McGill-Queen’s University Press)