Rolli wins first-ever Joan Betty Stuchner – Oy Vey! – Funniest Children’s Book Award

Regina-based author and cartoonist Rolli has won the inaugural Joan Betty Stuchner – Oy Vey! – Funniest Children’s Book Award for his 2016 kids’ novel, Kabungo (Groundwood Books), illustrated by Seneca College and OCADU drawing instructor Milan Pavlović. The $1,000 award recognizes the funniest Canadian children’s book of the previous year.

The author was celebrated at a ceremony in Vancouver on June 20.

Other nominees for this year’s prize included Kate Beaton for The Princess and the Pony (Arthur A. Levine/Scholastic Canada).