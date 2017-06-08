Carol Daniels recognized by First Nation Communities READ

Regina-based Indigenous author and artist Carol Daniels‘s novel Bearskin Diary (Nightwood Editions) has been selected for the 2017–2018 First Nation Communities READ’s $5,000 Aboriginal Literature Award. The organization works with the Periodical Marketers of Canada to promote a community-based approach to reading and literacy, as well as highlight First Nation, Métis, and Inuit writing and publishing.

Bearskin Diary tells of an aboriginal girl struggling to reconcile her upbringing in a Ukrainian family with the First Nations culture that was stolen from her in the Sixties Scoop that saw tens of thousands of Indigenous children taken from their families.

The title was selected by a jury of librarians from First Nation public libraries in Ontario from more than 50 nominated titles. Daniels will receive her award on June 28 at the National Aboriginal Day celebrations in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square.