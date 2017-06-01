Quill and Quire

Awards

« Back to
Quillblog

Donna Morrissey, Jennifer Houle, and Erin Wunker win 2017 East Coast Literary Awards

Donna Morrissey

Donna Morrissey

The Writers’ Federation of Nova Scotia has announced the winners of this year’s East Coast Literary Awards. The prizes, given out for fiction, poetry and non-fiction, go to the best works by writers who live full-time in Atlantic Canada. A jury of Atlantic Canadian literary professionals selected the winners from a total of 79 eligible titles.

  • Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award ($25,000) – Donna Morrissey, The Fortunate Brother (Viking Canada)
  • J.M. Abraham Poetry Award ($2,000) – Jennifer Houle, The Back Channels (Signature Editions)
  • Evelyn Richardson Non-fiction Award ($2,000) – Erin WunkerNotes From a Feminist Killjoy: Essays on Everyday Life (BookThug)

The awards were announced at a gala on May 31 at the Halifax Central Library.