Donna Morrissey, Jennifer Houle, and Erin Wunker win 2017 East Coast Literary Awards

The Writers’ Federation of Nova Scotia has announced the winners of this year’s East Coast Literary Awards. The prizes, given out for fiction, poetry and non-fiction, go to the best works by writers who live full-time in Atlantic Canada. A jury of Atlantic Canadian literary professionals selected the winners from a total of 79 eligible titles.

Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award ($25,000) – Donna Morrissey, The Fortunate Brother (Viking Canada)

($25,000) – Donna Morrissey, The Fortunate Brother (Viking Canada) J.M. Abraham Poetry Award ($2,000) – Jennifer Houle, The Back Channels (Signature Editions)

($2,000) – Jennifer Houle, The Back Channels (Signature Editions) Evelyn Richardson Non-fiction Award ($2,000) – Erin Wunker, Notes From a Feminist Killjoy: Essays on Everyday Life (BookThug)

The awards were announced at a gala on May 31 at the Halifax Central Library.