UBC Creative Writing fellowship supports emerging Indigenous writers

The University of British Columbia’s Creative Writing program is accepting applications from promising young Indigenous writers for the Geoffrey & Margaret Andrew Fellowship in Creative & Performing Arts. The award’s goal is to help foster respect and understanding for diverse cultures in Canada, and this year’s focus will be on Indigenous voices.

Successful candidates might work in a broad variety of literary genres, as long as they are in the early stages of their careers. Fellows will spend 30 per cent of their time involved in classroom and community activities, with the remaining time devoted to their own projects.

The fellowship includes paid travel to Vancouver, accommodation at UBC for one month between January and April, and a $5,000 award. Successful applicants will be chosen from a committee comprising an Indigenous faculty member, two Indigenous Creative Writing students, and two Creative Writing faculty members. Applications can be submitted here, and are due by June 26.