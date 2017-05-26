Kerry Lee Powell, Bobbi-Jean McKinnon among New Brunswick Book Award winners

The second annual New Brunswick Books Awards, recognizing the province’s authors and publishers, were presented at a ceremony in Fredericton on May 24.

The following recipients were selected from 46 submissions:

The Mrs. Dunster’s Award for Fiction

Alice Kitts Memorial Award for Excellence in Children’s Writing

Jennifer McGrath, The Snow Knows (Nimbus Publishing)

The Fiddlehead Poetry Book Prize

M. Travis Lane , The Witch of the Inner Wood (Goose Lane Editions)

Writers’ Federation of New Brunswick Book Award for Non-fiction