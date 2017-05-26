Quill and Quire

Kerry Lee Powell, Bobbi-Jean McKinnon among New Brunswick Book Award winners

The second annual New Brunswick Books Awards, recognizing the province’s authors and publishers, were presented at a ceremony in Fredericton on May 24.

The following recipients were selected from 46 submissions:

The Mrs. Dunster’s Award for Fiction
Alice Kitts Memorial Award for Excellence in Children’s Writing 
  • Jennifer McGrath, The Snow Knows (Nimbus Publishing)
The Fiddlehead Poetry Book Prize
  • M. Travis Lane, The Witch of the Inner Wood (Goose Lane Editions)
Writers’ Federation of New Brunswick Book Award for Non-fiction