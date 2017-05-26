Kerry Lee Powell, Bobbi-Jean McKinnon among New Brunswick Book Award winners

The second annual New Brunswick Books Awards, recognizing the province’s authors and publishers, were presented at a ceremony in Fredericton on May 24.
The following recipients were selected from 46 submissions:
The Mrs. Dunster’s Award for Fiction
- Kerry Lee Powell, Willem De Kooning’s Paintbrush (HarperCollins)
Alice Kitts Memorial Award for Excellence in Children’s Writing
- Jennifer McGrath, The Snow Knows (Nimbus Publishing)
The Fiddlehead Poetry Book Prize
- M. Travis Lane, The Witch of the Inner Wood (Goose Lane Editions)
Writers’ Federation of New Brunswick Book Award for Non-fiction
- Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon, Shadow of Doubt: The Trial of Dennis Oland (Goose Lane Editions)