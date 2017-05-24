Quill and Quire

Darren Greer, Alex Marland, and Erin Wunker among winners at the 2017 Atlantic Book Awards

The 2017 Atlantic Book Awards were presented on May 18 at a gala held at the Halifax Central Library. The event put a cap on this year’s Atlantic Book Awards Festival.

The winners are as follows:

  • Alistair MacLeod Prize for Short Fiction – Kerry Lee Powell, Willem De Koonig’s Paintbrush (HarperCollins)
  • Ann Connor Brimer Award for Children’s Literature – Lesley Choyce, Into the Wasteland (Red Deer Press)
  • Atlantic Publishers Marketing Association’s Best Atlantic-Published Book Award Corporation – Goose Lane Editions for Roslyn Rosenfeld’s Lucy Jarvis: even stones have life
  • Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing – Alex Marland, Brand Command: Canadian Politics and Democracy in the Age of Message Control (University of British Columbia Press)
  • The Robbie Robertson Dartmouth Book Award (Non-fiction) – Graham Reynolds with Wanda Robson, Viola Desmond’s Canada: A History of Black and Racial Segregation in the Promised Land (Fernwood Publishing)
  • Democracy 250 Atlantic Book Award for Historical Writing – Jill Martin Bouteillier, Sable Island in Black and White (Nimbus Publishing)
  • Jim Connors Dartmouth Book Award (Fiction) – Darren Greer, Advocate (Cormorant Books)
  • Lillian Shepherd Award for Excellence in Illustration – Suzanne Del Rizzo for Sky Pig, written by Jan L. Coates (Pajama Press)
  • Margaret and John Savage First Book Award – Erin Wunker, Notes from a Feminist Killjoy: Essays on Everyday Life (BookThug)
  • Atlantic Book Awards’ Pioneer Award – Errol Sharpe